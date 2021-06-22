Cancel
California State

California appeals San Diego judge’s ruling overturning assault weapon ban

By City News Service (CNS)
Valley News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO - A federal appeals court panel today put an indefinite hold on a San Diego federal judge's ruling that overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons. The order by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel came in response to a challenge to the ruling filed earlier this month by the state. "This leaves our assault weapons laws in effect while appellate proceedings continue,'' state Attorney General Rob Bonta wrote on his Twitter account in response to the action. "We won't stop defending these life-saving laws.'' In early June, U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez issued a 94-page ruling striking down the state's assault weapons ban. "Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense.

