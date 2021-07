Welcome to another episode of GEEKS CORNER! This week the geeks start off by having fun talking about the return of fireworks to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. This includes chatting about favorite fireworks shows, favorite places to watch, and a few tips. Moving on, they discuss the reveal of the new rooms at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. They are inspired by Incredibles. What do you think of them? While discussing Walt Disney World, the discussion moves to several books that are coming out ahead of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Finally, the show wraps up with a discussion about the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We hope you enjoy this week’s episode of GEEKS CORNER! We’ll see you in the corner!