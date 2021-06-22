Louis Vuitton's FW21 Felt Bags Use Recycled Materials Only

There’s a lot to unpack in Virgil Abloh’s cinematic showcase of his new Louis Vuitton SS22 menswear collection. Firstly, it is a film — but before you close this tab in fear of boredom — rest assured, it’s an epic Tarantino-esque production with a cast of legendary stars including GZA, Goldie, Saul Williams, Jim Joe and Lupe Fiasco. Directed by Mahfuz Sultan, it explores “the act of passing something from one person to another, activating waves of change across generations, and impacting the lives of others,” according to the show notes. In other words, it’s about generational tension, and the bridges between past and present, hip-hop and rave, community leaders and young rebels.