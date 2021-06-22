Louis Vuitton's FW21 Felt Bags Use Recycled Materials Only
Continuing the house’s sustainability efforts, Virgil Abloh has designed a series of eco-friendly bags for Louis Vuitton‘s Fall/Winter 2021 season. The Keepall, Keepall XS and Soft Trunk all arrive in an innovative textile comprised of 43 percent certified organic cotton and 20 percent recycled wool. The jacquard material boasts a fluffy texture and is given the LV treatment with lurex thread tufted Monogram patterns. The interior of each bag uses 100 percent recycled polyester while the chains and corners are made from 70 percent recycled plastic. Rounding out the pieces are the straps and handles, which are crafted with Leather Working Group (LWG)-certified leather. As spotted on the FW21 runway, the Felt Line also includes a long coat.hypebae.com