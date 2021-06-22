Cancel
College Sports

NCAA's era of exploiting college athletes is ending

By JOE NOCERA
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dam has broken. College athletes are going to be paid — eventually. And it’s about time. The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed unanimously that the National Collegiate Athletic Association is a business that has to conform to the same antitrust rules as any other business. That means its days of operating a multibillion-dollar industry on the backs of an unpaid labor force — the players — are dwindling rapidly.

Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

