Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Walmart's Best Prime Day Rival Deals

By Scott Nyerges
Posted by 
Cheapism.com
Cheapism.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you think Prime Day deals are just an Amazon phenomenon, think again. Many retailers promote competing sales to enjoy their own piece of the ever-growing ecommerce pie. So if you're not a Prime member (or even if you are), you have plenty of options for a midsummer shopping spree. Walmart’s Deals for Days event is going on June 20-23, two full days longer than Amazon’s Prime Day event. Walmart is offering both online-only and in-store savings, with an emphasis on electronics, home goods, patio living, and other categories.

blog.cheapism.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cheapism.com

Cheapism.com

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheapism.com is an award-winning personal finance, lifestyle, and review site for budget-minded consumers. Called “a Consumer Reports for the cheap” by The New York Times, Cheapism provides readers money-saving advice and tips on how to live well for less.

 http://www.cheapism.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Day#Exercise#Robot#Toys#Walmart Regular Price#Google Home#Hisense 40#Roku#Bluetooth#Echelon Fitness#United#Apple Watch#Multicookers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Netflix
Related
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
BusinessRetail Wire

Did Amazon or a rival, say Target, gain the most from Prime Day?

Amazon.com has already declared victory, claiming record-breaking sales for marketplace sellers during its Prime Day event last week. Was it, however, the biggest gainer among the major retailers that ran sales last week?. Amazon has not released total numbers for Prime Day, but an Adobe Digital Index estimate provided to...
Beauty & Fashionaudacy.com

Fourth of July 2021 sales: Shop deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and 48 other major retailers

The summer season means serious sales. Independence Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year. Whether the deals help you digest after your cookout, you need to get a headstart on holiday shopping, or just can't turn down a great bargain, now is a great time to dive headfirst into some summer savings from 51 major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Overstock, Best Buy, Macy's and more.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Last-minute Prime Day deal slashes $50 off GoPros at Best Buy

If you missed the chance to take advantage of the camera deals that were offered during Amazon’s Prime Day, the good news is that there are alternative options when looking for cameras on a discount, including GoPro’s action cameras. One of the reliable sources for GoPro deals is Best Buy, which is currently offering price cuts for different models of GoPro action cameras.
ShoppingWHNT-TV

Amazon announces Prime Day 2021 dates — here’s how to prepare

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official, Prime Day 2021 is slated for June 21 and 22. Now that Amazon has announced the official dates for its biggest shopping event of the year, shoppers are already scrambling to prepare. It makes sense; if it’s anything like last year’s Prime Day there’s nearly $1.4 billion in savings up for grabs, according to Amazon.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon's Best-Selling Meat Thermometer Is Over 50% Off After Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As the Fourth of July outdoor barbecues approach, you'll want to double-check that you have all of the tools for your grilling skills to live up to the hype. The best rub or your grandma's secret sauce won't be much help if your meat turns out dry and overcooked. That's why we highly recommend having a meat thermometer at your disposal when cooking and grilling meat. Luckily, this best-selling meat thermometer is over 50% off even after Amazon Prime Day.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2021: Offers from Shark, Bosch and Ninja

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest and best shopping events of the year – is finally here, and you’ve only got a few hours left to bag a real bargain.The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices to Apple products and laptops to TVs as well as kids toys, alcohol and fashion to name just a few.Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, so bookmark this for an overview of all of the best bits.Follow live: Read our Amazon...
ShoppingPosted by
Indy100

Amazon’s best deals for today, July 6th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!. Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen...
ElectronicsForbes

14 Of The Best Robot Vacuum Deals Still On Amazon Post-Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale may be over, but the retail giant’s robot vacuum deals are still going...
ElectronicsInhabitat.com

Missed Prime Day? Check out these ongoing deals on Amazon

Did you miss Amazon Prime Day? Don’t despair. Even if you spaced out and forgot to peruse Amazon for discounts on everything you’ve been needing — and many things you never knew you needed — it’s not too late to shop. Here are some eco-friendly deals you can still get after Prime Day.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Handbags Still Available to Shop Now

Prime Day is over, but we're still seeing deep discounts on items from some of our favorite designers, including Kate Spade! Right now, you can find Kate Spade bags for $100 off! Right now the Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel is more than $100 off and currently priced at $160 (regularly $299) and there are many more deals to check out!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

You Can Get This Boho Midi Skirt as an After-Prime Day Deal with a Hidden Coupon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. A warm, sunny day calls for cute summer essentials, from maxi dresses to flowy skirts and beyond. If you didn't have time to shop during Amazon Prime Day for summer must-haves, you don't have to worry! Amazon is still dropping so many deals on comfy, breezy clothing that'll be perfect for 80-degree weather, and the Merokeety Boho Midi Skirt is one that should be on your radar. The "stunning" long skirt is currently on sale with a hidden 15 percent-off coupon, bringing the price down to just $27.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Baby Essentials Still Available to Shop Now

Prime Day is over, but there are still tons of discounts to take advantage of if you're a new parent or you're shopping for one. You can find deals on a range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns still available from the Prime Day sales event. Shop major deals on baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also has tons of items for new moms as well. Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for mothers-to-be.
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2021: Best offers on Fifa 21, Nintendo Switch, gaming chairs, and more

Deal hunters listen up, Amazon Prime Day is has finally landed – a two-day shopping bonanza with big-ticket items being dropped considerably.The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs and tech, as well as the much sought-after Apple products and even fashion.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesBut, for the gamers among us, it’s even better news because gaming is to one of the most popular Prime Day categories, with prices being slashed on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles – and if yesterday’s deals...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2021: Last offers on Huawei smartwatches, Samsung Galaxy Buds and AirPods

In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has landed at last. After being postponed from its usual slot in July to October, this year the event has returned and is the earliest it’s ever been, along with more deals than ever before (2 million of them, in fact).The perfect shopping excuse you’ve been waiting for, the annual event, which started yesterday, has already seen impressive reductions on a range of items across a whole range of categories, including Amazon devices, home appliances, fashion, toys, booze, games consoles and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy