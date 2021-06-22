Walmart's Best Prime Day Rival Deals
If you think Prime Day deals are just an Amazon phenomenon, think again. Many retailers promote competing sales to enjoy their own piece of the ever-growing ecommerce pie. So if you're not a Prime member (or even if you are), you have plenty of options for a midsummer shopping spree. Walmart’s Deals for Days event is going on June 20-23, two full days longer than Amazon’s Prime Day event. Walmart is offering both online-only and in-store savings, with an emphasis on electronics, home goods, patio living, and other categories.blog.cheapism.com