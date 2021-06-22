Cancel
China

HK leader Lam says action against Apple Daily does not target press freedom

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday authorities’ actions against pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily under the city’s sweeping national security law were not targeting press freedom. Lam was speaking at her weekly press conference a day after Mark Simon, an adviser to the jailed Apple...

Jimmy Lai
Carrie Lam
#Press Freedom#Hong Kong#Hk#Apple Daily#Reuters
Beijing, CN
China
ChinaPress Democrat

How press freedom is under attack in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s raucous and politically diverse news media, though free from the constraints placed on journalism next door in mainland China, has contended with various threats over the years. But after a draconian national security law went into effect a year ago, those challenges have multiplied dramatically. The growing pressure...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

HK businesses struggle for existence after Apple Daily

Beijing [China], June 26 (ANI): With closure of Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, businesses including tech, media and banks are in fear of the possible end of their businesses in the city as China tightens its grip on a city. Michelle Toh from CNN in her report...
Economykfgo.com

‘Sadness and torment’: Apple Daily interns reflect on final days at HK paper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – For a group of interns, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily proved to be a work experience they will never forget. When the interns were less than three weeks into the job, 500 police officers raided their newsroom and arrested five executives as part of a national security investigation that has intensified fears over press freedom in the global financial hub.
Chinainvesting.com

HK leader says 'ideologies' pose security risk, teenagers need to be monitored

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday "ideologies" posed risks to national security and urged parents, teachers and religious leaders to observe the behaviour of teenagers and report those who break the law to the authorities. The financial hub has taken a swift authoritarian turn...
EconomyFinancial Times

What the Apple Daily closure means for the free press in Hong Kong

Tax agreement looks to force multinational companies to pay global rate of at least 15%. The world’s leading economies have signed up to a plan that looks to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, economists believe that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the end of 20-23, and Robinhood is targeting a valuation of $40bn or more ahead of its public offering. Plus, the FT’s Nicolle Liu explains what the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper means for the media landscape in Hong Kong.
Economyfroggyweb.com

Shares of China EV maker Xpeng set to open up 1.8% in Hong Kong debut

(Reuters) – Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc are set to open up 1.8% from their initial public offering (IPO) price in the company’s dual primary listing debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The stock is set to open at HK$168 per share, versus the IPO price...
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Nine, including schoolchildren, arrested in Hong Kong over alleged bomb plot

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in Hong Kong have arrested nine people, including high-school students as young as 15, on suspicion of allegedly “preparing” to make explosives. “Five males and four females have been arrested by the national security police...
Politics101 WIXX

Court case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on Sept 23

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The widely monitored national security case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, most of whom have been in custody for more than four months, will resume in September, a judge ruled on Thursday. Judge Victor So in the West Kowloon...
Worlddallassun.com

Teenagers need to be monitored, reported to authorities: HK leader

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said that "ideologies" posed national security risks to Hong Kong. She also asked parents, teachers and religious leaders to report teenagers who break Hong Kong's laws. China's imposed a national security law on Hong Kong last year, reducing its democratic structures and ousting officials...
The Hill

Watchdog names 37 'press freedom predators'

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released an expanded list of 37 heads of state or government deemed by the organization to be “press freedom predators,” including two women for the first time. RSF's 2021 list of “press freedom predators" includes leaders from Brazil, Cuba, Pakistan, Singapore, Russian and the Philippines. The...
Europewhtc.com

Swiss widen sanctions list against Belarus

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland has widened its sanctions against Belarus, the government said on Wednesday, joining other countries in acting after Belarusian authorities triggered outrage by intercepting a Ryanair flight in May and arresting a dissident blogger aboard. The European Union last month imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus, targeting...
Public Healthwhtc.com

China reports 23 coronavirus cases on July 8 vs 17 the day prior

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China on Friday reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 8, compared with 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said. Eight of the new infections were local cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Internettrust.org

WeChat deletes Chinese university LGBT accounts in fresh crackdown

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat social media platform has deleted dozens of LGBT accounts run by university students, saying some had broken rules on information on the internet, sparking fear of a crackdown on gay content online. Members of several LGBT groups told Reuters...

