Traverse City, MI

Pit Spitters Extend Division Lead in Win Over Kenosha

By Matthew Doyle
Posted by 
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1taFMC_0abTGCsJ00

TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters picked up a 2-1 victory over the Kingfish in the Great Lakes East division matchup on Monday, as T.C. is now 3.5 games ahead of Kenosha in the standings.

The Kingfish got in the board in the first inning with a Justin Janas hit to left field, which scored Mitch Jebb.

The Pit Spitters responded in the bottom of the third when Christ Monroe grounded out to short, but it was enough to score Tito Flores. Nearly the same play happened in the bottom of the fifth, with Monroe grounding out to third base and scoring Flores to give T.C. the 2-1 lead.

Flores, who recently joined the Pit Spitters after playing with Michigan in the NCAA Tournament, went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Mario Camilletti and Christian Faust picked up the other two hits for Traverse City on the night.

The two teams will play again Tuesday night in Traverse City at 6:35 p.m.

MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan's home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan's go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com
