Immigration

Uber Eats Japan charged for suspected breach of immigration law – Kyodo

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese police on Tuesday filed charges against the Japanese office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two company representatives for suspected breach of immigration law by hiring foreigners without a legal status, Kyodo News reported. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

whtc.com
