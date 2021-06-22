Cadillac Golf Coaches Golf 126 Holes in One Day for Program Fundraiser

CADILLAC — The Cadillac golf coaches came up with a unique idea for a way to raise money for their programs, as the three golfed from sunrise to sunset at the Cadillac Country Club on Tuesday.

The “Longest Day in Golf” fundraiser took a per-hole donation pledge and coaches took the challenge to see how many holes they could play in one day. Sunrise was at 5:58 a.m. and sunset at 9:29 p.m. They ended up finishing 126 holes during that time, which adds up to seven rounds of golf.

The goal was to raise enough money to help with equipment and tournament costs for both the boys and girls golf teams at Cadillac.

“We thought what can we do to try to help raise some funds for our own personal budget for the girls program, for the boys program to enhance the experience for our kids,” Cadillac coach Dan Alto said. “If we can have some stuff on hand that allows those that can’t necessarily afford to have their own bag or their own pushcart or whatever, and it allows us to get more kids involved in the program, we think that’s a great thing.”

More information on how to donate can be found at the Cadillac Athletics Facebook page.