The Kentucky track and field program is living up to its reputation as "Hurdles U" at the U.S. Olympic trials. Former Wildcat Daniel Roberts became the third UK alum to qualify for the U.S. team when he finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a season-best 13.11-second finish Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. He joins former Wildcats Keni Harrison (women's 100-meter hurdles) and Javianne Oliver (women's 100-meter dash) on the U.S. team.