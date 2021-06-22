It is dangerous to be Ahmadi in Pakistan, says expert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading EdTech company WhiteHat Jr today announced the launch of an exciting virtual event 'CreatorSpace: Mission Mars', the third such event in the series on Open Learning Events - Global Experts for Young Learners. The event offers students a rare opportunity to engage and learn about outer space directly from an astrophysicist. The 'CreatorSpace: Mission Mars' will be held on July 10, 2021 at 7:30 pm IST / 10:00 am EDT. It will be open to all young learners between 6-18 years of age as well as to parents who are curious to unravel the mysteries of the universe. A unique event where coding and outer space converge, CreatorSpace: Mission Mars will feature live QA sessions with space experts, a live demonstration about comets, exclusive video access to make your own planetarium at home and a hackathon. Participating children can play and learn with the experts in the intensive, action-packed two-hour session. 'CreatorSpace: Mission Mars' is a part of WhiteHat Jr's flagship virtual interactive learning series titled CreatorSpace which addresses an exciting new topic each month with the help of world renowned experts. Earlier editions of the event have seen students engaging with global STEM leaders in the areas of Math, Coding, Satellites and Gaming. 'CreatorSpace: Mission Mars' is the third such event in the series, the earlier two editions of which saw participation from 50,000 and 60,000 students, parents and teachers respectively.