Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

It is dangerous to be Ahmadi in Pakistan, says expert

dallassun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], June 21 (ANI): On the issue of Ahmadi Muslims being a routine target of blasphemy laws in Pakistan, Knox Thames, a former US adviser on religious minorities in Asia, said that it has become quite dangerous to be an Ahmadi in Pakistan. Thames, a visiting expert at the...

www.dallassun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Freedom Of Religion#History Of Pakistan#Ani#The Us Institute Of Peace#Peace For Asia#Islamic#Ahmedi#Every Ahmadi Muslim#Princeton University#Board Of Advisers#The European Union#Appg#Indian#Anti Ahmadi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Advocacydallassun.com

Hunger strike camp set up in Pakistan's Punjab province

Rahim Yar Khan [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Journalists in Pakistan and the Pakistan Saraiki Party (PSP) members have organised a hunger strike camp outside the Bhong police station in the country's Punjab province to protest against the brutal torture of police on a local scribe. Quoting journalist Asghar Indhar, Dawn...
Worldhawaiitelegraph.com

Pakistan committed genocide in Bangladesh

Geneva [Switzerland], July 8 (ANI): Exiled Kashmiri leader Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has urged the United Nations and other international institutions to recognise Pakistan's genocide during Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence and called Islamabad to apologise for the war crime. Shaukat Ali, the chairman of the United Kashmir People's National...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Women's safety', a growing concern in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 8 (ANI): The safety of women has become a growing concern in Pakistan, which has in the recent past witnessed several instances of crimes against women, including rape and other crimes. The News International in its editorial raised concerns over the rights of women, their dignity and...
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan’s national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month’s deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying Sunday that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. In a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe showed...
Asiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan may face severe water crisis, warn experts

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 5 (ANI): Experts have warned that famine-like situation may arise in Pakistan due to the scarcity of water across the country if the issue is not resolved timely, Geo News reported on Sunday. As per the report, water scarcity in the country has set alarm bells ringing...
Worlddallassun.com

Experts believe Pakistan's nuclear stockpile growing steadi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): Pakistan is developing a robust nuclear capability that can not only deter but fight a nuclear war but the problem is that it is also dealing with internal security issues that could threaten the integrity of its nuclear arsenal. Moreover, it can lead to absurdly...
Politicsvidanewspaper.com

Pakistan Was ‘Bad-Mouthed’, Says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would never again partner with the United States in war. He said, as a Pakistani, he had never felt more “insulted” than when his country decided to join the United States war on terror. “Pakistan could be partners with the...
WorldVoice of America

Pakistan's Religious Minorities Say They Were Undercounted in Census

WASHINGTON - Religious minorities in Pakistan claim the country's long-delayed census, released by the government in May, appears to have undercounted them. Although the sixth Population and Housing Census was completed in 2017, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics published the data on May 19. The previous census had been conducted in 1998.
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan says will close Durand Line if Taliban seize power

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 28 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan would close borders if the Taliban forcibly seized power in Afghanistan. Quoting Dawn, Afghanistan Times reported Khan as saying that Afghanistan could connect Pakistan's trade ties with the central Asian countries. He said that Pakistan...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Pakistan's military says five soldiers killed by suspected militants

QUETTA, Pakistan, June 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's military said on Friday that suspected militants had ambushed and shot dead five soldiers in the province of Balochistan, where insurgent have stepped up attacks this year. The military said the attackers opened fire on soldiers in the area of Sangan on Thursday...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after...
SocietyVoice of America

Jailed Priest’s Death Draws Criticism of India’s Anti-Terrorism Law

NEW DELHI - The death of an 84-year-old rights activist and Jesuit priest in Mumbai has turned the spotlight on India’s tough anti-terror law, which rights activists and critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government say is being used to stifle dissent. Stan Swamy, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease...
Economydallassun.com

Montenegro Says Deal Reached To Temper Blow Of Massive China Loan

Montenegro's finance minister has announced a deal with three Western banks to help Podgorica hedge payments on a controversial billion-dollar Chinese loan for a highway project that put the small Balkan country in perilous financial straits. Finance Minister Milojko Spajic said on July 8 that the deal, with two unnamed...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....
Businessdallassun.com

South Korea's SeAH Steel intensively invests in UK offshore

Seoul [South Korea], July 9 (ANI/Global Economic): SeAH Steel Holdings is speeding up to become a global leader through intensive investment in the offshore wind power business. SeAH Steel Holdings announced on July 6 that it decided to acquire 6,399,800 shares of its subsidiary SeAH Wind in the UK for...
Industrygentside.co.uk

Nuclear accident has created strange hybrid pigs in Japan

Since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that took place in 2011, the area around the plant has been devoid of human life. Instead, theanimals have been thriving. Many species including bears, wolves, horses, deer, foxes, and pigs have been taking advantage of the wild terrain in the 20-kilometer exclusion zone that was created around the Japanese nuclear plant. A similar phenomenon was observed in the Chernobyl area as well.
Indiadallassun.com

WhiteHat Jr announces CreatorSpace

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading EdTech company WhiteHat Jr today announced the launch of an exciting virtual event 'CreatorSpace: Mission Mars', the third such event in the series on Open Learning Events - Global Experts for Young Learners. The event offers students a rare opportunity to engage and learn about outer space directly from an astrophysicist. The 'CreatorSpace: Mission Mars' will be held on July 10, 2021 at 7:30 pm IST / 10:00 am EDT. It will be open to all young learners between 6-18 years of age as well as to parents who are curious to unravel the mysteries of the universe. A unique event where coding and outer space converge, CreatorSpace: Mission Mars will feature live QA sessions with space experts, a live demonstration about comets, exclusive video access to make your own planetarium at home and a hackathon. Participating children can play and learn with the experts in the intensive, action-packed two-hour session. 'CreatorSpace: Mission Mars' is a part of WhiteHat Jr's flagship virtual interactive learning series titled CreatorSpace which addresses an exciting new topic each month with the help of world renowned experts. Earlier editions of the event have seen students engaging with global STEM leaders in the areas of Math, Coding, Satellites and Gaming. 'CreatorSpace: Mission Mars' is the third such event in the series, the earlier two editions of which saw participation from 50,000 and 60,000 students, parents and teachers respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy