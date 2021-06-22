World Of Tanks Receives Massive Artillery Gameplay Update
Wargaming revealed the next update being added to World Of Tanks as players will be seeing a massive artillery gameplay update. While it's not the biggest update the game has ever seen, Update 1.13 is essentially a major reworking of core mechanics that will change the way you play. Some of those changes will be applied to areas like the HE shells and SPG (self-propelled gun) countermeasures. They've also added in a brand-new mode, the Season 5 Battle Pass, and interface improvements. We have the full rundown from the devs below along with two trailers going into detail.bleedingcool.com