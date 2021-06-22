Cancel
Video Games

World Of Tanks Receives Massive Artillery Gameplay Update

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWargaming revealed the next update being added to World Of Tanks as players will be seeing a massive artillery gameplay update. While it's not the biggest update the game has ever seen, Update 1.13 is essentially a major reworking of core mechanics that will change the way you play. Some of those changes will be applied to areas like the HE shells and SPG (self-propelled gun) countermeasures. They've also added in a brand-new mode, the Season 5 Battle Pass, and interface improvements. We have the full rundown from the devs below along with two trailers going into detail.

