World Of Tanks Receives Massive Artillery Gameplay Update

Team17 and Warpzone Studios launched a new Automation Update this week into the dwarven colony simulator Hammerting. The update is officially the 8th update for the game and is simply called "Automation", giving a whole new set of options for people looking to mass-produce in the game. Essentially, it makes everything more efficient to build the most prosperous mining colony in all of the Mountains of Mara. Once you get everything set up, you'll see that carts will now pick up and deliver items exactly like the dwarves. What's more, the dwarves will automatically equip the best version of an item they have in their tool belt as they will go around and deposit unassigned carried items. Plus, vaults can now be built and used to store all kinds of gold. We got more info and the trailer below for the update, as its abailable now.