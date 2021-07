The Boys wrapped up its racially charged second season all the way back in October 2020, which truly feels like three lifetimes ago at this point, so the wait for Season 3 (and Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy) is becoming less bearable by the day. (Or maybe it's the heat. One or the other.) In any case, showrunner Eric Kripke & Co. have conceived a truly genius way to keep fans invested in the comic book adaptation during the long wait between seasons, and it's already available for fans to enjoy.