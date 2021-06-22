Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Here’s what it’s like to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot (from a different vaccine)

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirus expert Joseph Hyser has revealed what it’s like to get a third shot of the coronavirus vaccine. And his third shot came from a different developer than the first two. Business Insider reports that Hyser originally got both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, he got involved in a new COVID-19 vaccine mix-and-match study, which looks to see how boosters work and whether or not it’s safe to mix vaccines.

www.deseret.com
