Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND EAST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Kiln to 7 miles northeast of Diamondhead to near Long Beach. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach, Saucier, Lyman, Latimer and Gulfport Airport. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 21 and 43. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.