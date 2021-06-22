Local players set to compete in The Basketball Tournament
Two teams with local ties make TBT field: Two squads with ties to Northwest Indiana are in the 64-team field for The Basketball Tournament 2021, a 5-on-5, single-elimination event. The Region, seeded 12th in the Columbus Regional, features former NBA player Donald Sloan. The Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team seeded eighth in the Columbus Regional, have Valparaiso native and former Minnesota Timberwolves player Robbie Hummel along with Gary native A.J. Hammons, who had a stint with the Dallas Mavericks.www.nwitimes.com