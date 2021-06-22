Cancel
Valparaiso, IN

Local players set to compete in The Basketball Tournament

By Times staff, wire reports
NWI.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teams with local ties make TBT field: Two squads with ties to Northwest Indiana are in the 64-team field for The Basketball Tournament 2021, a 5-on-5, single-elimination event. The Region, seeded 12th in the Columbus Regional, features former NBA player Donald Sloan. The Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team seeded eighth in the Columbus Regional, have Valparaiso native and former Minnesota Timberwolves player Robbie Hummel along with Gary native A.J. Hammons, who had a stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

