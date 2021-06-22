George Kittle explains why Tim Tebow wasn’t invited to Tight End University
Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Some of the best tight ends are gathered in Nashville this week for the first Tight End University Summit. Tim Tebow is not one of the attendees. He was not invited. Tebow is trying to make the transition from quarterback to tight end with the Jaguars. 49ers tight end George Kittle and recently retired tight [more]www.49erswebzone.com