Chiefs' Frank Clark arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm possession
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday on suspicion of illegally carrying a concealed weapon inside his car. He has not been charged with a crime. According to multiple reports — the first from TMZ Sports — Clark was pulled over in Los Angeles Sunday night due to a vehicle violation at 9:20 p.m. PT. It was at that point that an arresting officer from the Los Angeles Police Department noticed an open duffel bag inside Clark's Lamborghini SUV. Sticking out of the bag in plain sight was a submachine gun. According to a statement from LAPD public information officer Tony Im to the Associated Press, the gun in question was an Uzi.www.sportingnews.com