Clippers vs. Suns injury updates: Will Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul play in Game 2?

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe absences of Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are looming large as the Clippers and Suns look to keep their championship hopes alive. In Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Devin Booker made sure Phoenix didn't take a step back without Paul, leading the Suns to a 120-114 victory with a 40-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. Paul George (34 points, five assists, four rebounds) and Reggie Jackson (24 points, six rebounds, four assists) stepped up with Leonard out, but they couldn't quite get the Clippers to the finish line.

www.sportingnews.com
