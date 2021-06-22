As LMPD struggles to keep officers, council advances plan that could provide better pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As a wave of violent crime crashes on Louisville, the Metro Council budget committee will spend more of the city's budget on public safety. The committee unveiled the spending package Monday as an amendment to Mayor Greg Fischer's budget request for next fiscal year, which begins in July. Part of it could help the city provide better compensation for Louisville Metro Police officers and other first responders.