Seventy-seven years ago this month, amid another global catastrophe, the world came together in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire to establish institutions that could rebuild shattered nations and restart the global economy. Even as World War II was still being fought, national representatives created what became known as the Bretton Woods economic institutions, including the World Bank, to support the postwar economic development that could help humanity ward off the next crisis.