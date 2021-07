GameStop and AMC turn around big on Thursday as retail investors unsubtly remind Wall Street they are going nowhere [Thornton/MarketWatch]. As headlines blared news that meme stocks were entering a bear market using the power duo as an example, retail investors who commonly refer to themselves as “Apes,” began to organize using one of their favorite weapons: hashtags…. The cry grew louder as AMC and GameStop shares fell, prompting many on Reddit to rap their fellow “paper-handed Apes” on their allegorical knuckles for potentially selling out as the stocks fell, while also lashing out at hedge funds for creating what they saw as an artificial dip.