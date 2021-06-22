Cancel
Lake County, OR

Mentor program gains passionate volunteers

By Kevin Winter Lake County Examiner
lakecountyexam.com
 17 days ago

Lake County Youth Mentor Program has three new volunteers helping youth in the community, with the Youth Mentor Program looking for more mentors throughout the region. The Lake County Youth Mentor Program is similar to Big Brothers, Big Sisters programs in urban areas. The program pairs up an adult mentor with a mentee who is below the age of 18. Currently, there are only enough mentors volunteering in Lakeview for one-on-one mentoring.

