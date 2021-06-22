Dishing with Pride party queen—and now reigning Empress—Juanita MORE!

There's a lot to do in the Twin Cities this weekend, so let's get to it! Here are a few events we think you might want to add to your calendar:🏳️‍🌈 GRRL SCOUT's 2021 Pride Bloq Party is taking over the Park Wolf Plaza on West Bank this weekend, with a queer artists market, live music and food from LGBTQ community-focused Blue Collar Supper Club. 🖼 The Wayzata Art Experience returns to the shores of Lake Minnetonka Saturday and Sunday with over 100 artist booths, food trucks and free sailboat rides.🚲 Beat the heat in a new way with the third annual topless bike ride from Bde Maka Ska to Cedar Lake Beach on Saturday. Yes, it's legal, and everyone is welcome to join, topless or not (toptional).🍔 Taste your way through Grillfest in St. Paul this weekend with over 100 food, wine and beer samples. Judge the Burger and Bloody Mary Battles between local restaurants and learn how to barbecue like a pro.🎤 Pride Comedy hosts LGBTQ comedians from in and around Minnesota at Sisyphus Brewing on Saturday and Sunday night, featuring Maggie Faris, Sarah McPeck, Riley Cosgrove and Danielle Thralow.