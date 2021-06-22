Cancel
Dishing with Pride party queen—and now reigning Empress—Juanita MORE!

By Marke B.
48hills.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything, really, that drag goddess can’t do, besides hook me up with that cute cub at the afterparty? (Oh wait, that happened.) Mother of the House of MORE!, community leader, activist, DJ, party promoter, gourmet cook, artist’s muse, fashion model, Latina groundbreaker… the list goes on and on and on and on. Pretty much the only things missing from her glamour directory is a signature scent and a synthpop-freestyle crossover album she cut in the late ’80s that got bargain-binned but is now a cherished collectible. We’re expecting those imminent reveals, however.

