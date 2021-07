Charlotte, NC - Dawson Parry of Miles (MT) has been named the 2021 NJCAA DII Baseball Player of the Year, presented by the Marines. Parry was a force to be reckoned with in the batter's box this season, getting a hit in 99 of his 200 at-bats, good for the league's third-best batting average (.495). He was no stranger to the long-ball either, leading the league with 26 home runs, to go along with a league-best 97 RBI, 200 total bases, and 1.000 slugging percentage.