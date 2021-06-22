Where To Celebrate the 4th of July Around Albany

America's birthday is upon us and we know this year you are ready to celebrate BIG TIME!. After missing out on a lot of shared Patriotism on the 4th of July last summer, we are ready to get out and really celebrate the birth of our nation this year! Unlike last summer, there will be no shortage of fireworks displays and fun ways to celebrate all things America. In fact, it feels like more of the celebrations will be announced in the weeks ahead. No matter where you live in the Capital Region, there is sure to be something happening close by to help you celebrate the 4th.