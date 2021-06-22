Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wander Franco should be ready for showtime with Rays

By Marc Topkin Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 17 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —There are many things Wander Franco does extraordinarily well, which the 20-year-old consensus top prospect will begin to showcase Tuesday night at Tropicana Field when he makes his major-league debut for the Rays against the Red Sox. Lightning-quick hands controlling his bat from both sides of the...

www.leadertelegram.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Showtime#The Red Sox#Triple A Durham#Bulls#El Tapatio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Rays' Wander Franco Debut Card Breaks Topps Now 24-Hour Sales Record

Wander Franco finally made his long-awaited MLB debut on Tuesday, and the card memorializing the moment set a new sales record, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network. His Topps Now debut card sold 61,035 copies in one day. In his impressive first appearance, he recorded his first major league hit on a game-tying three-run home run. The Rays eventually fell to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays Your Voice: ASG Voting, and the first week with Wander, guest Darby Robinson

With Phase 1 of All-Star voting wrapping up, leaving the defending American League Champions with zero finalists, Darby Robinson and I discuss what the issues are with the current voting setup, and come up with some ideas to change the process. We also present Mike Zunino’s case for stardom or at least demand that he is recognized more than Martin Maldonado.
MLBMySanAntonio

Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Kevin Kiermaier leads the way as Rays blast Cleveland in doubleheader opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays got their long day Wednesday off to a good start, beating Cleveland, 8-1, in the opener of a doubleheader at Tropicana Field. Veteran center fielder Kevin Kiermaier led the way with a career-high five RBIs, doubling in two in a three-run first and hitting a three-run homer — his first at home since 2019 — in the third.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays’ Shane McClanahan ready to take aim at Blue Jays again

ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan will experience another new challenge Friday night when he starts against the Blue Jays for the second straight outing. McClanahan pitched well into the sixth inning against the Jays Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y., allowing just one run but leaving with two on, and both scored off reliever Matt Wisler. McClanahan allowed only three hits and two walks to the 22 batters he faced, striking out five while throwing only 71 pitches (44 for strikes).
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora’s Message After Rays Series Should Be Music To Red Sox Fans’ Ears

Let’s face it: The summer of 2020 was awful, as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world and threw a wrench into everyone’s plans. And while the resumption of sports was nice, given that it represented a sense of normalcy amid an otherwise difficult time, Red Sox fans never really had much to be excited about. Boston stumbled to a last-place finish in the American League East during Major League Baseball’s condensed season.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

LEADING OFF: Rays rookie Franco slumping, Harper plunked

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:. Wander Franco got off to a smashing start this week, hitting a home run and double in his major league debut for Tampa Bay. Since then, the 20-year-old rookie infielder has struggled. Franco is hitless in 16 at-bats since his...
MLBThe Ringer

Top MLB Cards to Watch for, Wander Franco’s Debut, NBA Updates, and Mailbag Questions

On this episode of Sports Cards Nonsense, Mike and Jesse run through top MLB teams including the Giants, Red Sox, White Sox, and Astros, as they list the best players from each team and share whether they think their rookie card values make them a worthwhile buy. Next they talk about how Wander Franco’s card value has fluctuated since his MLB debut and what that says about the prospect card market at large, before moving on to the NBA playoffs. They then close the show with some mailbag questions.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Maikel Franco: Undergoes X-rays on ankle

Franco is awaiting X-rays after suffering an ankle injury during the bottom of the ninth inning of Wednesday's win over Houston, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, Franco appeared to suffer the injury during the final play of the game. The severity of the injury isn't clear as of now, but the results of the X-rays should lead to an official diagnosis for the third baseman. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI and can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
SportsCommonwealth Journal

Lady Cruisers 6U win Showtime Tournament

The Lake Cumberland Cruisers Softball Organization debuted a brand-new team, the 6U Cruisers, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, during a local Showtime Tournament held at the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken Ball Park. This is the first year for a six and under softball travel team for the Lady Cruisers, and they came out ready to play. The Cruisers played three games against the Lexington BFG All-Stars in the tournament and needed to win two out of the three games to take home first place. What began out as a rough start for the Cruisers ended on a high note when they tied their first game against the All-Stars, 11-11, after overcoming a deficit of 1 – 9 in the first two innings of the game. The Cruisers made sure they didn’t get behind in their next two games and held the All-Stars for the rest of the day. The Cruisers won 9-3 in their second game and 12-5 in their third game to secure the championship spot and brought home their first championship rings courtesy of the Showtime tournament.

Comments / 0

Community Policy