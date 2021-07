Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced its going to be “quite a while” before Canada will let in unvaccinated travellers, despite pressure from the travel industry.“I can tell you right now that’s not going to happen for quite a while,” Mr Trudeau said at a press conference in British Columbia, asserting the need to protect the citizens of Canada.Mr Trudeau continued, “We need to continue to ensure that the safety of Canadians, of all the sacrifices that so many people have made over the past many, many months, are not for nothing.”Opening the border too soon had the potential to...