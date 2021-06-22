Cancel
Chiefs look ahead to training camp after successful offseason program

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
 17 days ago
Patrick Mahomes practices at the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp last week in Kansas City. Photo courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs

Offseason programs have come and gone for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team looks ahead to training camp, looking to keep the momentum of a good minicamp.

“I thought it went well,” head coach Andy Reid said. “I liked the attitude of the guys. They came in ready to work, and that’s what they did.”

This year’s offseason program was the first held in-person in two years. Last year’s program was all conducted remotely via Zoom due to the pandemic.

Reid said having the players in person makes a world of difference.

“I think it’s a win-win,” Reid said. “I think it’s great to have the technology, but at the same time, I think it’s important that we’re still able to get them on the field.”

Reid noted that last year’s program consisted of a lot more talking than action. He said with the players getting in-person face time with the coaches, coaches get to make sure the players have techniques and fundamentals down rather than just talking about them.

In addition, the Chiefs were able to evaluate their big stars, as the team is coming off two consecutive Super Bowl appearances with aspirations of a dynasty.

The biggest piece of the puzzle has been a point of concern throughout the offseason. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off toe surgery, but was a full participant in the team’s minicamp last week.

Reid said good communication helped them not overwork their half-billion-dollar star.

“He made it through. I think this was good for him,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how he feels once we get up to camp, but he sure got a lot of work done here and he came out feeling pretty good.”

Mahomes said it’s been good to implement new things into the offense with new players joining the team. He said running back Jerick McKinnon joins Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams to make up a formidable pass-catching backfield.

“They’re really good at running and catching the ball, running routes and getting into space,” Mahomes said. “I think you’ll see a wide variety of stuff as we come into the season, and that’s what you want to be with a good offense.”

Another move has altered the look of the Chiefs’ defensive front heading into the new season. Chris Jones is making the transition from interior defensive line to defensive end.

Reid said this will improve the depth of the squad, especially with the addition of interior lineman Jarran Reed.

“He’s been a heck of a football player in this league and he’s an interior player, so it gives us some flexibility with Chris to move him in or out.” Reid said. “I know (Jones) likes getting out there to rush the passer. He’s looked pretty good doing it here in shorts, so we’ll see how it works out with pads on.”

With an offseason under their belts, players now look ahead to just over a month away from the team before returning for training camp. For Mahomes, he said that means a couple vacations before heading back home to Texas to continue rehab.

Mahomes said he’s working with trainers to make sure he’ll be 100% by the time training camp comes around.

“(We) really got a good game plan of how we’re going to continue the rehab,” Mahomes said, “but at the same time, making sure that I’m physically ready to go whenever training camp goes and I have no limitations at all.”

Training camp is expected to begin at the end of July.

