How to Avoid Interactions With Bears This Summer in the Hudson Valley

The black pool liner option which seems to be gaining some steam in the designer world and in social media isn't so trending in the Hudson Valley. Apparently there is or was a trend to have the liner of your pool either a very dark blue or even a black. Swimmingpoolsteve.com explains that many people are interested in having their pool liner color be black. One reason given is in order to create a reflecting pool. They go on to explain that the problem with that is the black liner only make the water reflective or mirror like if the pool is extremely shallow. The reflective quality gets lost once the water is deeper than a foot.