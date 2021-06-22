How to Avoid Interactions With Bears This Summer in the Hudson Valley
Summer is a busy time for bears across New York State, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging people to avoid conflicts and interactions with bears. As we enter the summer months here in the Hudson Valley, we will be seeing all sorts of creatures roaming around. There's a chance one of those creatures is a bear who's looking for some food. During the summer, younger bears will break away from their family groups.hudsonvalleycountry.com