Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

How to Avoid Interactions With Bears This Summer in the Hudson Valley

By Smitty
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is a busy time for bears across New York State, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging people to avoid conflicts and interactions with bears. As we enter the summer months here in the Hudson Valley, we will be seeing all sorts of creatures roaming around. There's a chance one of those creatures is a bear who's looking for some food. During the summer, younger bears will break away from their family groups.

hudsonvalleycountry.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
Hudson, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Hudson Valley#Hibernation#Livestock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hot Swimming Pool Trend Not So Hot in the Hudson Valley

The black pool liner option which seems to be gaining some steam in the designer world and in social media isn't so trending in the Hudson Valley. Apparently there is or was a trend to have the liner of your pool either a very dark blue or even a black. Swimmingpoolsteve.com explains that many people are interested in having their pool liner color be black. One reason given is in order to create a reflecting pool. They go on to explain that the problem with that is the black liner only make the water reflective or mirror like if the pool is extremely shallow. The reflective quality gets lost once the water is deeper than a foot.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Mosquito Population Explosion Predicted for the Hudson Valley

Summer is here, and that means lots of warm weather and humidity. It’s also bug season. Some bugs, like spiders, are okay to have around. But others, like ticks, are horrible and seem to serve no purpose. I think that one of the worst, most disgusting bugs are mosquitoes. They are disease carrying, biting, annoying insects. Mosquitoes are responsible for deadly diseases in some parts of the world, and even sometimes here in the Hudson Valley.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Tropical Storm Elsa To Bring Hazardous Weather to Hudson Valley

Tropical Storm Elsa has pounded New Jersey and New York City and is making its way to the Hudson Valley. Multiple weather warnings have been issued for the region. Tropical Storm Elsa has slammed the Tri-State. It reached New Jersey last night and is moving fast toward New York City this morning. The Hudson Valley is at risk for flooding today.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Mayor Responds to Rumors White Castle is Opening in Hudson Valley

We hate to break your heart, but that's what we're about to do. If you're a fan of tiny, yet delicious, fast-food hamburgers what we're about to tell you is going to hurt. This week was a week of hopefulness around the Hudson Valley. Two rumors started to make their way around the mid-Hudson region regarding extremely popular fast food chains finally calling the Valley home.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Could White Castle be Calling Port Jervis Home in 2022?

It seems like every day there is a new rumor about a new fast food restaurant coming to the Hudson Valley region. When it comes to the rumors, the last few years have been all about Chick-Fil-A. Especially recently. This spring there was a fake Facebook account with the name "Chick-Fil-A Poughkeepsie." Naturally, Dutchess County chicken sandwich fans flipped out. However, the rumor was quickly debunked and the page was deleted, turns out it was a TikTok prank.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York On High Alert After Mystery Illness Kills Bird

An unusual illness is killing a large number of birds in the Northeast. The NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a mysterious illness is killing nestling and fledgling songbirds in New Jersey and other states in the mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and eastern upper Midwest. Since mid-May, numerous young birds...
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Home Décor Superstore Opening in Poughkeepsie

We love seeing new businesses pop up in and around the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County is getting a taste of home décor that many are calling "HomeGoods gone wild." While Middletown is already lucky enough to have one, Poughkeepsie is getting its first-ever At Home décor store. If you have...
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

LOOK: Buried Treasure Found in Ulster County

You really never know what you'll stumble upon in the Hudson Valley. The Hudson Valley is well known for it's rich history when it comes to many things and events in American history. It amazes me that still today, in the year 2021, folks from all over are still finding hidden treasures buried across the area.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Supermarket Gets Major Facelift

A popular supermarket in the Hudson Valley celebrated its grand reopening after undergoing major renovations. Stop & Shop recently unveiled its newly remodeled store in Poughkeepsie, located at 59 Burnett Boulevard. The store updates are centered around delivering fresh, healthy, and convenient options to make grocery shopping easier for local customers, officials say.
Saratoga County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hit a Bullseye at Newly Opened Family-Friendly Archery Range

The DEC has opened its first-ever public archery range that is family-friendly. The Saratoga Sand Plains Archery Range is located in the town of Wilton in Saratoga County. The range features 16 targets ranging from five to 50 yards, eight adult lanes, four youth lanes, and four lanes accessed by an elevated platform. The elevated platform is great for hunters to practice shot that simulate what it's like to shoot from a tree stand. It allows hunters to practice shots from certain yardages and angles, promoting safer shot placements.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

10 New Restaurants Coming to NYS Thruway Including Chick-fil-A & Shake Shack

If you travel on the New York State Thruway, dinner plans will soon be a little bit easier. Over the course of the last few months we've heard about major renovations coming to many rest areas along the New York State Thruway and according to a press release from the thruway authority construction will begin this month on a $450 million project to redevelop some 27 service areas.

Comments / 1

Community Policy