Jacob deGrom passes two key tests on historic MLB day

DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five. The right-hander hadn't been tagged for a run since May 25, but deGrom saw his scoreless streak end at 31 innings on an RBI single by Nick Maton in the second frame. In fact, this was the first time in 2021 he's allowed more than one earned run in an outing. The Mets ace still delivered his ninth quality start of the season, and he sports a 0.69 ERA and absurd 122:11 K:BB through 78 innings on the year.