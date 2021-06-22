Cancel
Jacob deGrom passes two key tests on historic MLB day

By Ken Davidoff
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this historic day at Citi Field, two observations:. Only a chump will get caught with sticky stuff on his person. The best pitcher in baseball, coincidentally (by virtue of the schedule) the first hurler in baseball history to be proactively searched for foreign substances, twice received clearance. No surprise there; deGrom can attribute his vast success to velocity which, unlike spin rate, can’t magically increase via Spider Tack or Pelican Grip or any other such adhesive.

nypost.com
