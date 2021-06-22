Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Federal appeals court puts judge's ruling overturning California's assault weapons ban on hold

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIjXJ_0abT7yVt00
© iStock

A federal appeals court on Monday put a hold on a judge's decision to overturn California's ban on assault weapons.

In early June, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez ruled that California's 30-year ban on assault weapons was unconstitutional. In his ruling, Benitez compared the weapons to a "Swiss Army Knife."

Less than a week after Benitez issued his ruling, California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) announced that he had filed an appeal to Benitez's decision.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the decision to place a hold on Benitez's ruling was issued by a panel of 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges Barry G. Silverman, Jacqueline Nguyen and Ryan D. Nelson.

After the panel's decision was issued, Bonta tweeted, "This leaves our assault weapons laws in effect while appellate proceedings continue. We won't stop defending these life-saving laws."

When he announced his appeal, Bonta called Benitez's decision "disturbing and troubling and of great concern." California state officials argued in their appeal that five federal appeals courts had rejected constitutional challenges to bans of assault weapons in the past.

The Times notes that California is one of seven states — along with the District of Columbia — to have an assault weapons ban. This current case will likely go to the Supreme Court, which currently has a conservative supermajority.

“This case is not about extraordinary weapons lying at the outer limits of Second Amendment protection. The banned ‘assault weapons’ are not bazookas, howitzers, or machineguns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes,” Benitez wrote in his ruling.

“Instead, the firearms deemed 'assault weapons' are fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles. This is an average case about average guns used in average ways for average purposes," he added.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

261K+
Followers
27K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Columbia, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Jacqueline Nguyen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appeals Courts#Assault Weapons#Appellate Court#Guns#Swiss Army Knife#The Los Angeles Times#The 9th Circuit#Agrobbonta#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden directs ICE to limit arrests of pregnant, nursing women

The Biden administration has directed its immigration officers to avoid arresting pregnant and nursing women, and set new guidelines for treatment when they are taken into government custody. A July 1 memo signed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting Director Tae Johnson obtained by The Hill directs the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Attorneys general looking into online fundraising practices

Four state attorneys general are looking into online fundraising practices of both the Republican and Democratic parties, a person familiar with the matter told The Hill on Friday. The investigations are being conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D), Minnesota Attorney General...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

What does driving have to do with debt collection?

For some people, a traffic ticket is just a nuisance: pay the ticket and move on. But for many Americans, the inability to pay a ticket or fine, often for a minor infraction, can kick off a harmful chain of events. Starting with having their driver’s license suspended, drivers are then faced with a tough choice to stop driving — and lose access to work and necessities — or keep driving with a suspended license risk more costly fees, arrest, and even jail time.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

American freedom is on the line

On the day President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law, he declared it, “one of the most monumental laws in the entire history of American freedom.”. That declaration has stood the test of time. With the stroke of his pen, President Johnson outlawed a political strategy designed to prevent Black, Brown, and Indigenous Americans from voting. In the five years that followed, the number of Black Americans who registered to vote in six southern states was nearly the same as the number who had registered during the entire century leading up to the law’s passage. In the words of Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan , the Voting Rights Act of 1965 “marries two great ideals: democracy and racial equality.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Poll: 56 percent say further measures need to be taken to protect against the Delta variant

A majority of voters said further measures need to be taken to protect Americans from the Delta variant, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Fifty-six percent of registered voters in the July 2-3 survey said the U.S. has not vaccinated enough people to protect against the Delta variant of COVID-19 and further measures need to be taken to prevent another rise in cases.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report: Afghanistan's future now up to Afghans, Biden says

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Friday! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!

Comments / 37

Community Policy