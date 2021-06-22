Cancel
Oneonta, NY

Reporter joins Daily Star staff

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 17 days ago
Klukkert

The Daily Star welcomed a new reporter to the newsroom Monday.

Vicky Klukkert, 46, of DeLancey, is a staff writer assigned to, among other things, city of Oneonta and Otsego County governments.

A Delaware County native, Klukkert is a graduate of Delaware Academy in Delhi. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from SUNY New Paltz and later earned a master's degree in publishing from Pace University.

Her work experience includes reporting on education for The Wallkill Valley Times and The Mid-Hudson Times in Orange County, as well as corporate writing and research at Castle Connelly Medical Research in New York City and Natural Wellness in Montgomery. She most recently worked as a reporter and proofreader at Decker Advertising in Delhi, publishers of the weekly newspaper, The Reporter, and an advertising publication, The County Shopper.

"I'm excited to go from a weekly to a daily," Klukkert said of joining The Daily Star. "It'll be a learning experience and more fast-paced."

Robert Cairns, managing editor of The Daily Star, said, "We're glad to have someone with Vicky's wide range of experience join our staff. We look forward to her building relationships with our readers and newsmakers."

THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
