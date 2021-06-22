Cancel
New Bloomfield, MO

Storm damages New Bloomfield horse arena

Fulton Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BLOOMFIELD — Saturday night’s storm took down the pavilion at the Carl Gastineau Memorial Arena, home of the Mid-Mo Saddle Club. The metal roof to the pavilion and the announcer stand were both damaged by the strong winds during the storm, according to club president Barb Schaffer. The club hosted a horse show earlier Saturday — club members were grateful the storm held off until later and no one was injured. Unfortunately, the pavilion is the only covered seating the arena has to offer its guests at the open horse show grounds.

www.fultonsun.com
