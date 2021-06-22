School uniforms could be going away in Volusia County this upcoming school year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Volusia County School Board will discuss eliminating its uniform policy and going back to a dress code.

Channel 9 spoke to many parents who said they were indifferent about whether the policy stays or goes. They just want to see consistent enforcement from school to school and teacher to teacher with whatever the board decides to do.

The current policy of solid-colored polos and khakis could be going away when Volusia County students return to the classroom in August.

The school board could decide to do away with the current uniform policy and return to a traditional dress code instead.

“My daughter is in first grade going into second. And the uniform thing - she had no problem with it. If I told her to wear this, that or the other, it’s fine with her; that’s what we put on,” said Lisa Wyant.

The board adopted the current policy for the start of the 2016-2017 school year.

Initially, the district got about $400,000 from the state before the state did away with the program the following year.

The policy was also thought to make things more affordable and easier for parents and eliminate some of the bullying.

But some students found the uniforms to be uncomfortable to wear, especially in the heat. Parents said children would find other things to bully each other on like shoes and things not covered by the policy or people’s looks.

Parent Michelle Rutkowski said, “If they are not going to enforce the uniform policy, how are they going to enforce the clothes?”

The biggest complaint Channel 9 heard from parents is the inconsistency in how the policy is enforced, not only varying from school to school but also, at times, from teacher to teacher.

If the school board makes any changes at its meeting on Tuesday, the changes will have to be advertised for 28 days so that parents can weigh in at the July meeting.

