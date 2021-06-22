Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, UT

Column: Surviving a 26-mile run to Logan Peak and back

By Shawn Harrison sports editor
Herald-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I gimp around two days after experiencing the Logan Peak Trail Run first hand, I’ve had a little time to reflect on last Saturday. I already knew trail running is not my strength. I enjoy the mountains, but I have a hard time picking up my feet, especially when I get tired. That is not a good combo when trying to run trails. I get away with it on asphalt, but iceberg-like rocks, tree roots and whatever else that finds its way onto the trail have to be negotiated and that means being much more aware and picking up my feet. For me at least, I can not enjoy the scenery and run at the same time.

www.hjnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Providence, UT
Logan, UT
Lifestyle
City
Logan, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Run#Trail Running#Logan Canyon#Mount Logan#Volunteers#The Utah Valley Marathon#Mendon Peak#Syncline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Sarah Everard murder: UK police officer admits to killing woman he abducted on her walk home

A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Dozens killed in Bangladesh factory fire

Over 50 people have died after a factory caught fire in Bangladesh. The country's government is demanding an investigation into the fire at Hashem Foods Ltd. that has killed at least 52 people, The Associated Press reported. The food and beverage factory caught on fire on Thursday in Rupganj, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy