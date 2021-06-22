Column: Surviving a 26-mile run to Logan Peak and back

As I gimp around two days after experiencing the Logan Peak Trail Run first hand, I’ve had a little time to reflect on last Saturday. I already knew trail running is not my strength. I enjoy the mountains, but I have a hard time picking up my feet, especially when I get tired. That is not a good combo when trying to run trails. I get away with it on asphalt, but iceberg-like rocks, tree roots and whatever else that finds its way onto the trail have to be negotiated and that means being much more aware and picking up my feet. For me at least, I can not enjoy the scenery and run at the same time.