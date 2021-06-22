Cancel
U.S. Politics

US Postal Service slow-down proposal should be rejected, state AG's say

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attorneys general of 20 states have asked the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission to reject plans to slow down some first-class deliveries, saying allowing that to happen could harm local governments' ability to fulfill essential functions. (Carlos Barria, Reuters) WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The attorneys general of 20 states have asked the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission to reject plans to slow down some first-class deliveries, saying allowing that to happen could harm local governments' ability to fulfill essential functions.

State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#U S Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Medicare#Us Postal Service#Ag#Reuters#First Class Mail
