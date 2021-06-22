US Postal Service slow-down proposal should be rejected, state AG's say
The attorneys general of 20 states have asked the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission to reject plans to slow down some first-class deliveries, saying allowing that to happen could harm local governments' ability to fulfill essential functions. (Carlos Barria, Reuters) WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The attorneys general of 20 states have asked the U.S. Postal Regulatory Commission to reject plans to slow down some first-class deliveries, saying allowing that to happen could harm local governments' ability to fulfill essential functions.www.ksl.com