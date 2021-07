A match for the AEW World Women’s Championship has been made for the second night of Fyter Fest. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero announced tonight on Dynamite that Rose will get her title shot on the second night of Fyter Fest, which takes place on July 21 in Garland, Texas. The two were hyping their match for this coming Wednesday, when Rose and Guerrero will face Baker and Rebel in a tag team match.