Prep softball: Bulldogs swept by East in battle for Metro lead

Ottumwa junior Ashlynn Sheets gets ready to throw a pitch against the Des Moines East Scarlets during CIML Metro conference softball action. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

DES MOINES — Nine fielding errors helped Des Moines East sweep a key doubleheader in the race for the CIML Metro conference softball title.

Ottumwa fell behind early in game one and struggled with windy conditions on several softballs hit to right, falling 8-1 in the opening game against the Scarlets. Five more errors in game two allowed East to erase an early 1-0 lead for the Bulldogs in a 6-2 win that clinched the sweep and a two-game edge for East over Ottumwa in the conference standings.

Ella Allar singled in the sixth for Ottumwa's second hit off Nevaeh Moon. Allar scored with two outs in the sixth on an RBI single by Mya Lemonds, cutting East's lead to 5-1, before a pair of errors in the bottom of the inning helped the Scarlets build a six-run advantage.

Amber Shotts got Ottumwa on the board to open the nightcap with RBI single in the top of the first. Errors again plagued the Bulldogs as East scored a pair of unearned runs in the third to regain the lead before building on the advantage on an RBI single in fourth off the bat of Alexis Brown and a sacrifice fly by Alysha Claude, giving the Scarlets a 4-1 lead.

Maya Hernandez-Howard added to East's lead in game two with an RBI single set up by another Ottumwa fielding error. Samantha Weeks cut the lead back to 5-2, driving her second home run over the fence in the sixth before a double to deep center by Mo Purdy, combined by Ottumwa's fifth fielding error, gave East a four-run lead.

Jocelyn Ware added a deep double to left in the seventh inning of game two. Jordan Pauls added a single during the nightcap for Ottumwa.

Ottumwa (11-11, 8-4 CIML Metro) heads to Des Moines Hoover for a conference doubleheader on Wednesday.