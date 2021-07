So much effort goes into applying, interviewing, and securing a job that once you’ve solidified yourself in a position, it’s hard to think about ever leaving. However, changing jobs and pivoting professional paths is an essential part of one’s career. By age forty, the average Baby Boomer has changed jobs around 11 times. And with the growth of the gig economy and desire to be your own boss, it’s becoming less and less likely that the first full-time job you get is the one you stick with for good.