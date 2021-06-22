Bomb squad performs 'controlled disruption' on cannonball found in downtown Houston last week
The Harris County Sheriff's Office on Monday confirmed a cannonball discovered last week in downtown Houston did not pose any danger, a spokesman said. Officials from the sheriff's office bomb squad performed a “controlled disruption” at an HCSO facility in the Atascocita area, according to Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He did not elaborate on how that procedure was performed.www.expressnews.com