Houston, TX

Bomb squad performs 'controlled disruption' on cannonball found in downtown Houston last week

By Jasper Scherer
expressnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harris County Sheriff's Office on Monday confirmed a cannonball discovered last week in downtown Houston did not pose any danger, a spokesman said. Officials from the sheriff's office bomb squad performed a “controlled disruption” at an HCSO facility in the Atascocita area, according to Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He did not elaborate on how that procedure was performed.

