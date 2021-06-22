Cancel
High School

All Saints Catholic School announces fourth quarter honor roll

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIXTH GRADE: *Emalee Allbee, *Axel Arizmendi, Neala Bradley, *Katherine Egan, *Grant Emerson, *Riley Frank, Michael Gerdes, Erick Guadarrama, Karla Guadarrama, *Athanasios Hammerbeck, *Charlotte Johnson, *Jacob Johnson, Madlie Kless, *Lianna Marquez, Brady McGovern, *Robert Mendoza, Ciara Otero, Marco Perona, Olivia Pokorny, Linus Randolph, *Natalie Roffers, Aiden Ruhle, *Madalyn Scheppler, Enzo Serpe, *Julia Stenson, *Michael Suokko, *Max Templeton, *Camdaen Vorpagel, Declan Wappel, Brianna White.

