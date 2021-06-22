All Saints Catholic School announces fourth quarter honor roll

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport has announced the names of students included on the chancellor’s or vice chancellor’s lists for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the chancellor’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours, excluding developmental courses, during the semester and earn a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 scale. For the vice chancellor’s list, students carrying the same workload must earn a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.