After NCIS said goodbye to two series regulars in Season 18, the stage is set for the CBS procedural drama to add to its cast. Maria Bello (who played forensic psychiatrist Jack Sloane) and Emily Wickersham (who played Ellie Bishop) both left, opening up spots both at NCIS and within the team moving forward. And the latter comes as the team is currently down its boss, with Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) indefinitely suspended. (We also don’t know if Harmon will be around full-time or part-time in Season 19. Either way, there’s room for a new character.)