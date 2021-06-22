Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Association ('CLA") and the California Lawyers Foundation ("CLF") are pleased to announce the recipients of the Summer 2021 Labor and Employment Law Student Scholarship Program, a joint program of CLA's Labor and Employment Law Section and the California Lawyers Foundation (a 501(c)(3) charitable organization). The funding of these scholarships was made possible by CLA's Labor and Employment Law Section and provides valuable support for diverse law students interested in pursuing careers in labor and employment law. The Section, CLA, and CLF are committed to fostering the career growth of persons of color, women, members of the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities, and members of other underrepresented groups. CLA's Labor and Employment Law Section recognized a particular need for law students interested in practicing labor and employment law and approved $80,000.00 for summer scholarships to ten (10) law students, who will receive $8,000.00 each, to pursue employment or labor related work during Summer 2021.