Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students

By College of the Canyons
scvnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. The students – Isaac Ascencion, Jacob Denton, Marcelino Juarez, Luis Olaya, Axel Palacios, Joshua Reed, Thomas Reid, Tyler Robles, and Hunter Tubbs – had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.

