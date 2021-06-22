Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Nine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. The students – Isaac Ascencion, Jacob Denton, Marcelino Juarez, Luis Olaya, Axel Palacios, Joshua Reed, Thomas Reid, Tyler Robles, and Hunter Tubbs – had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.scvnews.com