A pair of injured Mets will take another step closer to a return on Tuesday, with Jeurys Familia and Tomas Nido both set to begin rehab assignments with Triple-A Syracuse. Familia would give the New York bullpen a boost after losing Robert Gsellman to lat strain a week ago. He has been out since June 20, when he allowed two hits and a run in less than an inning of work before being shut down with a right hip impingement. He holds a 3.63 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 22.1 innings of work so far this season.