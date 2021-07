By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India] July 7 (ANI): The lambda variant of COVID-19 has not been reported in India so far, sources said on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Dr Pragya Yadav, head of the National Institute of Virology's Maximum Containment Facility, "Lambda variant has been detected in 30 countries. Lambda variant was first reported from Peru, in December 2020. The number of cases reported from this variant is increasing in different countries, indicating it to be highly transmissible. A recent study revealed that the lambda variant is susceptible to mRNA vaccine-elicited antibodies and convalescent serum was able to neutralize the lambda variant."Notably, the lambda variant has been designated as a 'Variant of Interest' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).