Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Harris; Liberty .Thunderstorms over the area have shifted south but flooding will only be slowly improving. . The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening have been moving south and west out of the warning area and an advisory will replace the warning for this area and will remain in effect as flooding slowly subsides. Urban and small stream flooding is occurring in after 1 and 5.5 inches of rain fell over the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Baytown, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Sheldon, northern Houston Ship Channel and Lake Houston. Low lying areas and flood prone areas will likely experience flooding though it should be improving without additional rainfall. Please do not drive into flooded roads.