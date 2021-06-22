Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amite, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: Amite; Wilkinson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Amite County in southern Mississippi * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Felps, or 9 miles north of Clinton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensburg, Amite, Amite City, Centreville, Roseland, Wilson, Norwood, Montpelier, Felps, Darlington, Easleyville and Tangipahoa. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 42 and 59. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH