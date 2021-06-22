Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Feliciana Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Amite County in southern Mississippi * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Felps, or 9 miles north of Clinton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensburg, Amite, Amite City, Centreville, Roseland, Wilson, Norwood, Montpelier, Felps, Darlington, Easleyville and Tangipahoa. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 42 and 59. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
City
Norwood, LA
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Montpelier, LA
City
Greensburg, LA
County
East Feliciana Parish, LA
City
Amite City, LA
State
Mississippi State
County
Saint Helena Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Roseland, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Louisiana#Extreme Weather#Interstate 55
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

U.S., Colombia probe links to Haitian president's killing after arrests

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Police and intelligence agencies in the United States and Colombia are investigating links to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, after arrests of their nationals by Haitian authorities. Colombian security sources told Reuters on Friday that several Colombians believed to be part of the...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Hill

Biden to deliver voting rights speech in Philadelphia

President Biden will deliver remarks next week on voting rights in Pennsylvania, the White House said Friday, weeks after the president first pledged he would go on the road to discuss the need to strengthen and protect ballot access. Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Further details were not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy