Is this edition of Padres/Dodgers as important as the previous series?

 17 days ago
Matt Snyder of CBS Sports joined Chris and Skraby to talk about the Padres/Dodgers series, the new umpire sticky substance investigations, and Ryan Weathers trade news?

